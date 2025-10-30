MGM Resorts Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Mgm Resorts International ( (MGM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Mgm Resorts International presented to its investors.

MGM Resorts International is a global gaming and entertainment company known for its iconic hotels and casinos, offering a wide range of entertainment experiences across its international locations.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, MGM Resorts International announced a 2% increase in consolidated net revenues year over year, driven by strong performance in its MGM China segment and the BetMGM North American venture. The company also highlighted strategic moves, including the sale of MGM Northfield Park operations for $546 million and securing a $300 million credit facility to support its MGM Osaka project.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included consolidated net revenues of $4.3 billion, a net loss of $285 million primarily due to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge, and a consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $506 million. The Las Vegas Strip Resorts saw a 7% decrease in net revenues, while MGM China reported a 17% increase in net revenues and a 20% rise in segment adjusted EBITDAR. BetMGM North America showed significant growth, with increased revenue and EBITDA, and plans for cash distributions to MGM Resorts by year-end.

Despite challenges in the Las Vegas segment, MGM Resorts demonstrated resilience through its diversified portfolio and strategic initiatives. The company’s focus on premium integrated resort operations and expansion in Asia, particularly with the MGM Osaka project, reflects its commitment to long-term growth.

Looking ahead, MGM Resorts remains optimistic about its strategic direction, with expectations of continued growth in its digital and international ventures, alongside a stable recovery in its Las Vegas operations.

