MGM China to Consider Special Dividend

MGM China Holdings (HK:2282) has released an update.

MGM China Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 29, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve a special dividend. The meeting notice was issued by Antonio Menano, the company secretary, on August 18, 2024. MGM China’s executive and non-executive directors are listed, ensuring transparency ahead of the board’s pivotal financial decision.

For further insights into HK:2282 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.