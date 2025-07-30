MGM China Reports on Parent Company’s Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MGM China Holdings ( (HK:2282) ) has provided an update.

MGM China Holdings Limited announced the unaudited financial results of its controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International, for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2025. These results, prepared under US GAAP, include financial information about MGM China, but are not directly comparable to MGM China’s results prepared under IFRS. Stakeholders are advised that the financial results are unaudited and may differ from MGM China’s own financial outcomes.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2282) stock is a Buy with a HK$14.50 price target.

MGM China Holdings Limited operates in the hospitality and entertainment industry, focusing on casino and resort services. It is primarily engaged in the development and operation of casino gaming and entertainment resort facilities in Macau.

Average Trading Volume: 8,532,040

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$58.82B



