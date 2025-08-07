MGM China Reports H1 2025 Results and Declares Interim Dividend

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

MGM China Holdings ( (HK:2282) ) has provided an announcement.

MGM China Holdings Limited announced its interim financial results for the first half of 2025, reporting a slight increase in casino revenue compared to the previous year. The company declared an interim dividend of HK$0.313 per share, amounting to approximately 49.9% of the profit attributable to owners for the period. This decision reflects the company’s strong financial position and commitment to rewarding shareholders while maintaining sufficient resources for ongoing operations and future investments.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2282) stock is a Buy with a HK$14.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MGM China Holdings stock, see the HK:2282 Stock Forecast page.

More about MGM China Holdings

MGM China Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the gaming and hospitality industry. It focuses on casino and resort operations in Macau, offering a range of entertainment and leisure services.

Average Trading Volume: 8,396,738

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$64.21B

Learn more about 2282 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue