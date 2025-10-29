MGM China Highlights MGM Resorts’ Quarterly Financial Disclosure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MGM China Holdings ( (HK:2282) ) has provided an announcement.

MGM China Holdings Limited announced that its controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International, has released its unaudited quarterly report for the third quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2025. The report, filed with the SEC, includes financial information and operating statistics pertinent to MGM China and its subsidiaries. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution as the financial data has not been audited or reviewed by MGM China’s auditors, and the accounting standards differ from those used by MGM China.

MGM China Holdings Limited operates in the entertainment and hospitality industry, primarily focusing on the development and operation of casino gaming and luxury hotel resorts in Macau. It is a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International, which holds a 56% stake in the company and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

