MGM China Declares Interim Dividend for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

MGM China Holdings ( (HK:2282) ) just unveiled an announcement.

MGM China Holdings Limited has announced an interim cash dividend of HKD 0.313 per share for the reporting period ending 30 June 2025. The ex-dividend date is set for 20 August 2025, with the payment date scheduled for 03 September 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may positively influence investor sentiment and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2282) stock is a Buy with a HK$14.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MGM China Holdings stock, see the HK:2282 Stock Forecast page.

More about MGM China Holdings

MGM China Holdings Limited operates within the hospitality and entertainment industry, focusing on the development and operation of casino gaming and entertainment resort facilities in Macau. The company is known for its luxury hotels and casinos, catering to both local and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 8,396,738

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$64.21B

Learn more about 2282 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue