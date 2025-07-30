MGM China Announces Release of MGM Resorts International’s Quarterly Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MGM China Holdings ( (HK:2282) ) has provided an announcement.

MGM China Holdings Limited announced that its controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International, has released its unaudited quarterly report for the second quarter and first half of fiscal 2025. The report, filed with the SEC, includes financial information and operating statistics for MGM China and its subsidiaries. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution as the financial information has not been audited or reviewed by MGM China’s auditor.

MGM China Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, primarily involved in the casino and hospitality industry. It operates under the umbrella of its controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and owns approximately 56% of MGM China’s issued share capital.

