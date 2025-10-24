MGH Expands with Austek Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:MGH) ) has shared an announcement.
Maas Group Holdings Limited (MGH) has issued 573,631 fully paid ordinary shares as part of the consideration for acquiring a 75% share in the Austek group of companies. This issuance is part of a strategic move to expand MGH’s market presence and capabilities, reflecting its commitment to growth and diversification in its operational sectors.
The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MGH) stock is a Buy with a A$5.36 price target.
MGH is a leading independent Australian construction material, equipment, and service provider with diversified exposures across the civil, infrastructure, mining, and real estate end markets.
Average Trading Volume: 468,434
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: A$1.77B
