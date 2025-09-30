M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Expands Share Issuance to Meet Demand

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc ( (GB:MGCI) ) has shared an announcement.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc has issued 250,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 95.60 pence each to meet the ongoing demand for its shares. This issuance increases the total number of ordinary shares in circulation to 192,143,740, which also represents the total number of voting rights in the company. This move is expected to enhance the company’s capital base and potentially improve its market positioning by addressing shareholder demand.

More about M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Plc operates in the financial services industry, focusing on credit income investment. The company primarily offers investment opportunities in credit markets, aiming to provide investors with income through diversified credit portfolios.

Average Trading Volume: 405,909

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

