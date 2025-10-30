MFA Financial Announces Stock Trading Blackout Period

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 30, 2025, MFA Financial, Inc. announced a blackout period for its directors and executive officers, restricting trading of the company’s common stock and Series B Preferred Stock from December 1 to December 5, 2025. This blackout period is due to the removal of these stocks as investment options under the company’s 401(k) Savings Plan, in compliance with the Sarbanes-Oxley Act and SEC regulations, impacting the ability of plan participants to manage their investments during this time.

The most recent analyst rating on (MFA) stock is a Buy with a $10.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on MFA Financial stock, see the MFA Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MFA is a Neutral.

MFA Financial’s overall score reflects a balanced view of its strengths and weaknesses. The company shows solid valuation and dividend yield, appealing to income investors. However, concerns about operational challenges and fluctuating cash flows limit upside potential. The technical indicators suggest cautious optimism, while the earnings call highlights both growth initiatives and ongoing challenges.

More about MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc. operates in the financial industry, focusing on real estate finance. The company primarily deals with residential mortgage assets and aims to generate returns through investments in residential mortgage-backed securities and other real estate-related assets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,407,452

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $920.9M

