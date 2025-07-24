Mewah International Reports Fire Incident at Indonesian Facility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mewah International Inc. ( (SG:MV4) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Mewah International Inc. reported a fire incident at its PT. Agro Raya Mas facility in Medan, Indonesia, on July 23, 2025. The fire, which was quickly managed with no casualties, has led to a temporary suspension of operations at the site. While part of the facility was damaged, the subsidiary’s contribution to the group’s overall profitability is not significant. The company is currently assessing the damage and insurance coverage, with further updates to be provided if a material impact is identified.

More about Mewah International Inc.

Mewah International Inc. operates in the agribusiness sector, focusing on the production and distribution of edible oils and fats. The company has a significant presence in the market through its various subsidiaries, including PT. Agro Raya Mas in Indonesia.

Average Trading Volume: 38,071

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: S$412.7M

Find detailed analytics on MV4 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

