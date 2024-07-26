MetroCity Bankshares to Engage at KBW Community Bank Conference

An update from MetroCity Bankshares (MCBS) is now available.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is set to present at the KBW Community Bank Investor Conference, sharing insights that will likely influence investors and stakeholders interested in understanding the company’s prospects. The investor presentation, a key focus of the event, promises to provide valuable information on the bank’s performance and strategy, though it is not formally filed for regulatory purposes. This event is an opportunity for those tracking financial markets to gain a deeper look into Metro City Bank’s operations and future directions.

