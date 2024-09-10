Metro Mining Director’s Stake Changes

Metro Mining Limited (AU:MMI) has released an update.

Metro Mining Limited has disclosed a change in Director Simon Wensley’s interest, involving the acquisition of over 49 million performance rights and the conversion of approximately 15.7 million vested performance rights into ordinary shares, with no consideration payable under the Employee Incentive Plan. The performance rights are tied to both short-term and long-term incentive plans, with a portion having lapsed as they were not capable of vesting. The estimated value of the converted and granted performance rights is noted at over $1.5 million, based on recent trading prices.

