Metro Mining Director Increases Stake with Performance Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Metro Mining Limited ( (AU:MMI) ) is now available.

Metro Mining Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Andrew Lloyd acquiring 417,269 performance rights in lieu of 25% of his superannuation exclusive director’s fees for the fiscal year ending June 2025. This adjustment, approved by shareholders, increases Lloyd’s vested performance rights to 3,193,965, potentially impacting the company’s governance and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MMI) stock is a Buy with a A$0.13 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Metro Mining Limited stock, see the AU:MMI Stock Forecast page.

More about Metro Mining Limited

Metro Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the extraction and production of bauxite. The company is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral resources, contributing significantly to the supply chain in the mining sector.

Average Trading Volume: 11,580,190

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$402.5M

Find detailed analytics on MMI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue