Metro Mining Director Increases Stake with On-Market Purchase

Metro Mining Limited ( (AU:MMI) ) has shared an announcement.

Metro Mining Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Douglas Ritchie acquiring 250,000 additional ordinary shares through an on-market purchase. This acquisition increases Ritchie’s indirect holding via Pleiades Partners Pty Ltd, reflecting confidence in the company’s prospects and potentially impacting investor perceptions positively.

Metro Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the extraction and production of bauxite. The company is known for its operations in the Cape York Peninsula in Queensland, Australia, and is a significant player in the global bauxite market.

Average Trading Volume: 16,736,941

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$427.1M

