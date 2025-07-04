Metro Mining Achieves Record Bauxite Shipments in June 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metro Mining Limited ( (AU:MMI) ) has shared an update.

Metro Mining Limited reported a record shipment of 589 thousand Wet Metric Tonnes (WMT) of bauxite in June 2025, marking a 16% year-on-year increase despite operational constraints due to restricted drafts in the Skardon River. The company strategically advanced maintenance tasks during a mid-month shutdown to optimize future operations, and successfully negotiated Q3 2025 pricing in line with resilient market conditions, indicating a potentially stronger financial performance compared to Q2 2025.

More about Metro Mining Limited

Metro Mining Limited is an Australian company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the extraction and shipment of bauxite from its Bauxite Hills Operation.

Average Trading Volume: 11,858,253

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$420.8M

