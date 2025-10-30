Metro Bank Appoints Catherine Doran as Non-Executive Director

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metro Bank ( (GB:MTRO) ) has shared an announcement.

Metro Bank has announced the appointment of Catherine Doran as a Non-Executive Director, effective January 1, 2026. Doran brings over 20 years of experience in IT transformations within major financial services, having held senior roles at NatWest, Capital One, and Royal Mail Group. Her expertise, particularly in banking IT systems, is expected to bring valuable skills and perspectives to Metro Bank’s Board, enhancing its strategic direction and operational capabilities.

Metro Bank is an independent UK bank providing corporate, commercial, and SME banking, as well as specialist mortgage lending, retail, and private banking services. It operates through a network of 76 stores in the UK, offers telephone banking from UK-based contact centres, and provides digital banking via mobile app and online. Metro Bank is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

