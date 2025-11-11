Metrics Master Income Trust Reports NTA Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Metrics Master Income Trust ( (AU:MXT) ) has issued an update.

The Metrics Master Income Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing per share of $2.0046 as of November 10, 2025. This update reflects the trust’s ongoing strategy to deliver target returns while preserving investor capital, reinforcing its position in the corporate loan market and providing stakeholders with a stable income source.

More about Metrics Master Income Trust

Metrics Master Income Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing monthly cash income, low risk of capital loss, and portfolio diversification through active management of diversified loan portfolios. The trust participates in Australia’s bank-dominated corporate loan market and is managed by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, part of the Perpetual group, which offers funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

Average Trading Volume: 2,480,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

