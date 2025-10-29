Metrics Master Income Trust Reports NTA Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metrics Master Income Trust ( (AU:MXT) ) has provided an announcement.

Metrics Master Income Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing per share of $2.0118 as of October 28, 2025. This update reflects the trust’s ongoing efforts to balance target returns while preserving investor capital, highlighting its strategic positioning in the bank-dominated corporate loan market in Australia.

More about Metrics Master Income Trust

Metrics Master Income Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services. The trust aims to provide monthly cash income, minimize capital loss risk, and offer portfolio diversification by actively managing diversified loan portfolios within Australia’s corporate loan market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,559,875

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

