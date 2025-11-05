Metrics Master Income Trust Reports NTA Backing of $2.0021

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metrics Master Income Trust ( (AU:MXT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The Metrics Master Income Trust has announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing per share of $2.0021 as of November 4, 2025. This figure reflects the trust’s ongoing efforts to balance target returns with capital preservation for investors, amidst its active participation in the corporate loan market. The announcement highlights the trust’s commitment to providing stable income and diversification, which may impact investor confidence and market positioning.

Metrics Master Income Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing monthly cash income, low risk of capital loss, and portfolio diversification through actively managing diversified loan portfolios. It participates in Australia’s corporate loan market, which is predominantly bank-driven. The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited acts as the responsible entity and is part of the Perpetual group, which offers funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services.

