Metrics Master Income Trust Announces Quotation of New Securities

Metrics Master Income Trust ( (AU:MXT) ) just unveiled an update.

Metrics Master Income Trust announced the application for quotation of 324,410 ordinary units on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code MXT. This move is part of a dividend or distribution plan, potentially enhancing the company’s market presence and providing additional value to its stakeholders.

More about Metrics Master Income Trust

Metrics Master Income Trust operates in the financial services industry, focusing on income-generating investment products. The company is known for offering a range of financial securities aimed at providing stable returns to its investors.

Average Trading Volume: 2,480,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

