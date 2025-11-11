Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Reports NTA Per Share of $2.1546

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units ( (AU:MOT) ) has shared an announcement.

The Metrics Income Opportunities Trust announced an unaudited Net Tangible Asset Backing (NTA) per share of $2.1546 as of November 10, 2025. This announcement reflects the trust’s ongoing commitment to its investment objective of providing monthly cash income and potential upside gains, while preserving investor capital. The reported NTA per share is a key indicator for stakeholders, highlighting the trust’s financial health and its strategy in managing investment risks.

More about Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Units

The Metrics Income Opportunities Trust is managed by The Trust Company (RE Services) Limited, which is part of the Perpetual group of companies. Perpetual operates in the financial services sector, providing funds management, financial advisory, and trustee services. The trust aims to deliver monthly cash income, preserve investor capital, and manage investment risks through investments in private credit and other financial instruments.

Average Trading Volume: 682,517

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

