Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Expands Stake in BC Investment Group

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust has announced that its managed investment scheme, the MCP Credit Trust, will acquire a 100% stake in BC Investment Group, a non-bank financial services group specializing in consumer lending for residential real estate. This acquisition, funded by existing capital, will increase the Trust’s exposure to a high-quality financial services business with strong growth prospects, although it will only represent a minor portion of the Trust’s net asset value. The acquisition involves an initial purchase price of A$140.3 million with potential deferred payments based on performance, and refinancing of shareholder loans.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust is part of Metrics Credit Partners, an Australian-based non-bank corporate lender and alternative asset management firm. They specialize in fixed income, private credit, equity, and capital markets, managing assets worth approximately A$23 billion. Their offerings include the Metrics Master Income Trust, Metrics Income Opportunities Trust, and Metrics Real Estate Multi-Strategy Fund, among other funds.

YTD Price Performance: -0.95%

Average Trading Volume: 597,739

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

