MetLife Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Metlife ( (MET) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Metlife presented to its investors.

MetLife, Inc. is a leading global financial services company, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services, with operations in over 40 markets worldwide. In its third quarter of 2025 earnings report, MetLife showcased robust financial performance, driven by strong variable investment income and strategic growth initiatives. The company reported a 21% increase in adjusted earnings per share, excluding notable items, highlighting the effectiveness of its diversified business model and disciplined execution of its New Frontier strategy.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a net income of $818 million, or $1.22 per share, and adjusted earnings of $1.6 billion, marking a 15% increase from the previous year. The company also achieved a 16% rise in net investment income to $6.1 billion, primarily due to higher private equity returns. Additionally, MetLife secured $12 billion in pension risk transfer mandates and expanded its strategic partnerships, enhancing its market reach and product offerings.

Regionally, MetLife experienced significant growth in Asia, with sales up 34% on a constant currency basis, driven by new retirement-oriented products in Japan and other Asian markets. The company also reported a 26% increase in adjusted earnings in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), reflecting strong volume growth and higher recurring interest margins.

Looking ahead, MetLife remains focused on executing its strategic initiatives to drive sustainable growth and deliver high returns for shareholders. The company’s management expressed confidence in its ability to maintain momentum and achieve its financial objectives as it approaches the end of the fiscal year.

