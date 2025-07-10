Metir plc Reports Transformative Year with Strategic Reset and Positive Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metir plc has announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, highlighting a year of transformation and strategic reset. The company raised £2.1 million through equity fundraising, acquired Modern Water, and rebranded to reflect its focus on mobile and point-of-use water and environmental technologies. Despite a 53% revenue decline to £0.23 million, the company reduced operating expenses and losses, and launched new products and strategic partnerships. The outlook for 2025 is positive, with increased sales and a strengthened board, positioning Metir for sustainable growth and shareholder value.

Metir plc is a leading global provider of mobile and point-of-use water and environmental testing technology. The company, through its divisions Modern Water and Microsaic Systems, develops and supplies innovative solutions that deliver rapid, accurate water quality results. These solutions support critical decision-making across sectors such as environmental monitoring, public health, and industrial process management. Headquartered in York, UK, Metir serves worldwide customers and is dedicated to advancing water testing standards through innovative, accessible solutions.

