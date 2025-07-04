Metir plc Delays Annual Report Amid Strong Trading Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Microsaic Systems ( (GB:MET) ) has shared an update.

Metir plc has announced a delay in the publication of its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 due to increased IFRS reporting requirements linked to new subsidiaries and international operations. Despite the delay, the company reports strong trading performance in the first half of 2025, driven by sales of its MicroTox® LX instruments, and anticipates providing a further update on half-year trading by the end of July.

More about Microsaic Systems

Metir plc is a leading global provider specializing in mobile and point-of-use water and environmental testing technology.

Average Trading Volume: 1,358,330

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £2.02M

