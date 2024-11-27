Metgasco Ltd Expands Debt Facility for Growth

Metgasco Ltd (AU:MEL) has released an update.

Metgasco Ltd has increased its debt facility with Glennon Small Companies by $300,000, bringing the total to $3.18 million, to support Odin field costs and working capital. The loan features a capitalized interest rate of 20% and offers repayment flexibility by aligning with earned revenue. This expansion aims to address short-term funding needs without resorting to dilutive capital raising.

