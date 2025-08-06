Metech International Plans Strategic Acquisition of Finebuild Holdings

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Metech International Limited ( (SG:V3M) ) has shared an announcement.

Metech International Limited has announced a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the proposed acquisition of Finebuild Holdings Pte. Ltd. This acquisition is seen as a strategic move to secure a critical operational asset, which will support Metech’s expansion into the food waste and health supplement business. The acquisition is expected to enhance operational efficiency, improve cost management, and strengthen the company’s brand positioning in the market.

More about Metech International Limited

Metech International Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates through its subsidiaries and has recently expanded into the food waste and health supplement industry. The company focuses on enhancing operational efficiency and cost management through strategic acquisitions.

Average Trading Volume: 51,108

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$6M

