Metech International Announces Strategic Shifts and New Opportunities

Metech International Limited ( (SG:V3M) ) has provided an announcement.

Metech International Limited is undergoing significant operational changes, including the potential appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer. The company has decided to exit the lab-grown diamond business and is in discussions to sell its stake in Asian Eco Technology Pte. Ltd. Additionally, Metech is advancing its food waste business with new machinery and exploring strategic collaborations, including potential partnerships with Burpple 2021 Pte. Ltd. and MLF Ingredients Sdn. Bhd. The health supplements segment is also progressing, with a supplier in China obtaining the necessary license, potentially opening new market opportunities.

More about Metech International Limited

Metech International Limited, incorporated in Singapore, operates in various sectors including lab-grown diamonds, food waste management, and health supplements. The company focuses on innovative solutions and strategic partnerships to enhance its market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 48,682

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$7.84M

