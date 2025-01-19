Metcash Limited Updates Dividend Distribution Announcement

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Metcash Limited ( (AU:MTS) ) has provided an announcement.

Metcash Limited has updated its previous announcement regarding the dividend distribution related to the period ending on October 31, 2024. The update includes the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price, impacting shareholders and stakeholders with interests in Metcash’s financial operations and market positioning.

More about Metcash Limited

Metcash Limited operates in the wholesale distribution and marketing industry. The company primarily provides grocery, fresh food, liquor, and hardware distribution and marketing services across various markets.

YTD Price Performance: -11.04%

Average Trading Volume: 100

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.09B

