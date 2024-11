Metcash Limited (AU:MTS) has released an update.

Metcash Limited has announced the cessation of 296,110 performance rights on October 31, 2024, due to unmet conditions. This development in the company’s securities comes as a notable update for investors tracking Metcash’s performance in the financial markets. Such occurrences could influence investor sentiment and stock valuations.

