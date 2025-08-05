Metaspacex Limited to Consider Dual Foreign Name Adoption at Upcoming EGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Yield Go Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1796) ) has shared an update.

Metaspacex Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held in Hong Kong on August 25, 2025. The primary agenda of the EGM is to consider a special resolution for the adoption of a Chinese name as the dual foreign name of the company, contingent upon approval from the Registrar of Companies in the Cayman Islands. This move indicates Metaspacex’s strategic effort to enhance its brand presence and operational alignment in Chinese-speaking markets, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder engagement.

More about Yield Go Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 431,491

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.67B

