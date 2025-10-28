Metaplanet Inc. Unveils New Capital Allocation Strategy to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metaplanet KK ( (JP:3350) ) has shared an update.

Metaplanet Inc. has announced a new Capital Allocation Policy aimed at optimizing long-term shareholder value amidst market volatility. The policy includes strategic use of preferred shares, selective common share issuances, and share buybacks to maximize BTC yield and corporate value, reflecting the company’s commitment to flexible capital management and shareholder returns.

More about Metaplanet KK

Metaplanet Inc. operates in the financial industry with a focus on Bitcoin Treasury Operations. The company has positioned itself as a major player in the cryptocurrency market, holding a significant amount of Bitcoin, making it the fourth-largest BTC treasury company globally and the largest in Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 49,250,867

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen535.7B

