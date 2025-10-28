Metaplanet Inc. Launches Share Repurchase Program Amid Market Volatility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Metaplanet KK ( (JP:3350) ).

Metaplanet Inc. has announced a share repurchase program to address market volatility and improve capital efficiency, as its stock price does not currently reflect its intrinsic economic value. The program, supported by a USD 500 million credit facility, aims to maximize BTC yield and facilitate flexible capital allocation, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3350) stock is a Hold with a Yen467.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Metaplanet KK stock, see the JP:3350 Stock Forecast page.

More about Metaplanet KK

Metaplanet Inc. operates in the cryptocurrency industry, focusing on Bitcoin holdings and related financial strategies. It is the fourth-largest listed Bitcoin treasury globally and the largest in Asia, with a commitment to expanding its Bitcoin assets.

Average Trading Volume: 49,250,867

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen535.7B

For an in-depth examination of 3350 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue