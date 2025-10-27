MetalsTech Successfully Passes All Resolutions at General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from MetalsTech Ltd ( (AU:MTC) ) is now available.

MetalsTech Limited announced that all resolutions at its General Meeting on 27 October 2025 were passed by a poll. The resolutions involved the ratification of prior share issues to various entities and individuals, indicating a strategic approach to managing financial and operational commitments. This development underscores MetalsTech’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial structure and stakeholder relationships, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and market positioning.

More about MetalsTech Ltd

MetalsTech Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the advancement of the Sturec Gold Mine. The company is involved in the exploration and development of gold resources, aiming to enhance its market position within the precious metals sector.

YTD Price Performance: 100%

Average Trading Volume: 375,748

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$62.18M

