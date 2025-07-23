Metals X Limited Closes Partial Offer for Greentech Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Metals X Limited ( (AU:MLX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Metals X Limited announced the closure of its voluntary cash partial offer to acquire shares in Greentech Technology International Limited. The offer, which aimed to purchase up to 382,480,000 shares at HK$0.35 per share, received acceptances for only 42,417,600 shares, representing approximately 3.11% of Greentech’s issued share capital. The company’s Non-Executive Chairman expressed disappointment with the outcome and indicated ongoing monitoring of Greentech’s suspension status, as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange may cancel listings suspended for over 18 months, with Greentech’s deadline approaching in March 2026.

More about Metals X Limited

Metals X Limited is an Australian company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the extraction and processing of metals. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code MLX.

Average Trading Volume: 3,394,715

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$576.2M

