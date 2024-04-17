Metals One PLC Readies Mineral Project Updates

Metals One PLC (GB:MET1) has released an update.

Metals One PLC, focused on developing critical mineral projects in Finland and Norway, has announced an upcoming update on assay results from its Black Schist Project in Finland, expected in May. The company is also on track to update its resource estimate in Q2 2024. This progress is part of Metals One’s effort to support Europe’s electric vehicle and battery manufacturing industry with locally sourced critical minerals.

