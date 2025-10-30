Metalpha Secures $12 Million Investment to Boost Blockchain Services

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Metalpha Technology Holding ( (MATH) ) is now available.

On October 30, 2025, Metalpha Technology Holding Limited entered into subscription agreements with Gortune International Investment Limited Partnership and Avenir Tech Limited for a private placement of ordinary shares, raising approximately $12 million. This strategic investment aims to accelerate Metalpha’s business development initiatives, including expanding blockchain trading services and investing in digital asset technologies, thereby strengthening its market position and enhancing value for shareholders.

Spark’s Take on MATH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MATH is a Neutral.

Metalpha Technology Holding’s stock score is primarily influenced by its strong financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and profitability. However, challenges in cash flow management and bearish technical indicators weigh down the score. The stock appears undervalued based on its P/E ratio, offering potential for future appreciation if cash flow issues are addressed.

More about Metalpha Technology Holding

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited is a global leader in providing blockchain and trading technology solutions. The company specializes in delivering advanced technological solutions, including digital asset management systems, hedging infrastructures, liquidity solutions, and institutional-grade architectures. Metalpha is committed to offering customized solutions to support business growth and is recognized as one of the largest gateways to digital assets in Asia.

Average Trading Volume: 165,104

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $118.9M

