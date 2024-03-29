Metalpha Announces Board Member Resignation

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (MATH) has released an update.

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, a leading global wealth management firm, has announced the departure of Mr. Bin Liu from its board of directors and several committees for personal reasons, effective March 29, 2024. The company clarified that Liu’s resignation is not related to any disputes regarding operations or policies. Metalpha has expressed gratitude for Liu’s contributions during his tenure.

