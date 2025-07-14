Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. Reports Mixed Contract Performance in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1618) ) just unveiled an update.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. announced a decrease in the total value of newly signed contracts for the first half of 2025, amounting to RMB548.19 billion, which is 19.1% lower than the previous year. However, the company saw a 32.5% increase in overseas contracts, totaling RMB57.69 billion, indicating a strategic shift towards international markets. This development could impact the company’s operations and market positioning, potentially affecting stakeholders interested in its global expansion.

More about Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. Class H

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. operates in the engineering and construction industry, focusing on projects such as mining, infrastructure, and telecommunications. The company is involved in both domestic and international markets, with a significant portion of its business coming from overseas contracts.

YTD Price Performance: 4.27%

Average Trading Volume: 8,019,635

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$64.91B

See more insights into 1618 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue