Metallurgical Corporation of China Announces 2024 Final Dividend Distribution

An announcement from Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1618) ) is now available.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. has announced the distribution of its 2024 final dividend, offering RMB0.56 per 10 shares to shareholders, with payments calculated in Hong Kong dollars. The company has outlined the tax implications for non-resident enterprise and individual holders of H shares, emphasizing the withholding of income tax in accordance with relevant Chinese tax laws and international agreements.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd. is a company involved in the metallurgical industry, focusing on providing a range of services and products related to metallurgy. The company is known for its operations in the construction and engineering sectors, particularly in projects involving metal and mineral resources.

YTD Price Performance: 4.27%

Average Trading Volume: 8,019,635

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$64.91B

