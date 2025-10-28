Metallium Ltd Issues Shares to Support Strategic License Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MTM) ) just unveiled an update.

Metallium Ltd has announced the issuance of 50,000 ordinary shares related to an amendment of the Flash Joule Heating License agreement. This issuance, completed without disclosure under the Corporations Act, is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its operations and aligns with its focus on efficient metal recovery. The shares were issued at a price of $0.67 each, reflecting the closing price on the amendment’s effective date. This move is expected to bolster Metallium’s position in the industry by leveraging its patented technology and expanding its market presence, particularly in the U.S., where it has recently secured a commercial site.

Metallium Ltd is an innovative company focused on a low-carbon, high-efficiency method for recovering critical and precious metals from mineral concentrates and high-grade waste streams. Their patented Flash Joule Heating technology allows for the extraction of valuable materials such as gallium, germanium, antimony, rare earth elements, and gold from sources like refinery scrap, e-waste, and monazite. The company is aligned with U.S. strategic supply chain objectives and has recently established its first commercial site in Texas through its subsidiary, Flash Metals USA Inc., moving towards production and revenue generation.

