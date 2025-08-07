Metallium Limited Successfully Passes EGM Resolutions to Advance Metal Recovery Initiatives

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MTM) ) has shared an announcement.

Metallium Limited announced the results of its Extraordinary General Meeting, where all resolutions were passed as ordinary resolutions. The meeting ratified the issuance of Tranche 1 Placement Shares and approved the issuance of Tranche 2 Placement Shares. This development supports Metallium’s strategic initiatives in advancing its metal recovery technologies, potentially strengthening its market position and offering positive implications for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MTM) stock is a Buy with a A$0.96 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mt Monger Resources Ltd. stock, see the AU:MTM Stock Forecast page.

Metallium Limited is an ASX and OTCQB-listed company with operations in Perth, Western Australia, and Texas, USA. The company specializes in advanced metal recovery technologies, owning exclusive licensing rights to the Flash Joule Heating technology developed at Rice University. This technology enhances metal recovery and mineral processing by efficiently extracting metals like lithium, gallium, and gold, offering a more economical and environmentally friendly alternative.

Average Trading Volume: 6,747,247

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$429.6M

