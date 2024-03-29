Metalla Royalty’s Strong 2023 Performance and Growth

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (TSE:MTA) has released an update.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. announced robust financial results for the fiscal year 2023, including a landmark transaction with Nova Royalty and an overachievement in gold equivalent ounces received. The company’s portfolio expanded significantly, now encompassing 102 precious and base metals assets, and it anticipates key assets reaching production in 2024. Metalla also delivered a special dividend to shareholders and demonstrated strong operating cash margins from its diverse collection of royalty interests.

