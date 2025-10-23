Metal Bank Limited Changes Venue for Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Metal Bank Limited ( (AU:MBK) ) has provided an update.

Metal Bank Limited has announced a change in the venue for its upcoming Annual General Meeting. The meeting will now take place at the offices of RSM Australia Pty Ltd in Sydney on 10 November 2025. This change is the only alteration to the previously distributed Notice of Meeting, ensuring shareholders are informed of the new location.

More about Metal Bank Limited

Metal Bank Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and production of metals, with a market focus on enhancing its portfolio of mining projects.

Average Trading Volume: 971,996

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$11.94M

For an in-depth examination of MBK stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue