Metal Bank Advances Gold Production Strategy with Successful Drilling Completion

Hastings Technology Metals Limited ( (AU:HAS) ) has shared an announcement.

Metal Bank Limited (MBK) has successfully completed the first phase of drilling at the Seven Leaders prospect within the Whiteheads Gold project, which is part of the gold assets they plan to acquire from Hastings Technology Metals. This acquisition, pending shareholder approval, represents a strategic move for MBK to advance towards gold production in Western Australia. The drilling program, which reported no safety or environmental incidents, included 32 holes for RC drilling and 52 meters of diamond core drilling, providing essential data for mine design and planning. The transition of Tim Gilbert from COO of Hastings to CEO of MBK is also part of this strategic shift, as the company receives strong shareholder support and prepares for further developments.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:HAS) stock is a Hold with a A$0.28 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 687,384

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$150.8M

