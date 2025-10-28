Metaguest.AI Secures Final Tranche of $1 Million Loan Facility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from BnSellit Technology ( (TSE:METG) ) is now available.

Metaguest.AI has announced the closing of its secured loan facility of up to $1,000,000 on November 24, 2025, marking the final opportunity for investors under this facility. The funds will support the company’s expansion and commercial initiatives as it scales its AI platform across North America and internationally, with proceeds earmarked for working capital and business development. This final tranche concludes the company’s 2025 financing program, positioning Metaguest.AI for its next phase of growth and commercial deployment.

Metaguest.AI is a technology company specializing in AI-driven solutions for the hospitality industry. Its platform enhances guest experiences by offering services such as on-property e-commerce, real-time service requests, and a multilingual virtual concierge, all accessible without an app. The company aims to improve efficiency, increase revenue, and boost customer satisfaction for hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators.

