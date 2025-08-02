Metaguest.AI Expands U.S. Market Presence with OTCQB Listing

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

BnSellit Technology ( (TSE:METG) ) has issued an update.

Metaguest.AI has begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S., a move that enhances its visibility and accessibility among American investors, aligning with its North American growth strategy. The company has also announced an investor forum on August 7, 2025, and provided updates on its financing activities, including a secured loan facility and recent funding achievements, which support its ongoing expansion and product development efforts.

More about BnSellit Technology

Metaguest.AI is a technology company specializing in AI-driven solutions for the hospitality industry. The company offers a comprehensive guest engagement platform that enhances the guest experience from pre-arrival to post-departure, featuring services like digital payments, real-time service requests, and a multilingual virtual concierge. Metaguest.AI aims to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and boost customer satisfaction for hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators.

Average Trading Volume: 16,860

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

For a thorough assessment of METG stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue