Meta Platforms Concludes Annual Shareholder Meeting Decisions

Story Highlights
  • Meta Platforms held its annual meeting on May 28, 2025, where key proposals were voted on.
  • Shareholders approved directors and executive compensation plans, but rejected several shareholder proposals.
  • Looking for the best stocks to buy? Follow the recommendations of top-performing analysts.
Meta Platforms Concludes Annual Shareholder Meeting Decisions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Meta Platforms ( (META) ) has provided an announcement.

On May 28, 2025, Meta Platforms held its annual shareholder meeting where shareholders voted on fourteen proposals. Key decisions included the election of fifteen directors, the ratification of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent auditor for 2025, and the approval of the 2025 Equity Incentive Plan. Shareholders also approved a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation to be held every three years. However, several shareholder proposals, including those on dual-class capital structure, AI data usage oversight, and GHG emissions reduction, were not approved. These decisions reflect Meta’s strategic focus and governance priorities, impacting its operational and industry positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (META) stock is a Buy with a $710.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Meta Platforms stock, see the META Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on META Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, META is a Outperform.

Meta Platforms scores highly due to its strong financial performance, highlighted by robust revenue growth and profitability. The earnings call reinforces this strength with solid growth guidance, though operational challenges like increased expenses are noted. Valuation remains favorable, but technical indicators suggest caution due to bearish momentum. Recent corporate events bolster strategic positioning, contributing positively to the score.

To see Spark’s full report on META stock, click here.

More about Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc. operates in the technology industry, primarily focusing on social media and digital communication services. It is known for its platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and it targets a global market with a diverse range of digital products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 17,586,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1618.1B

For detailed information about META stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

