Meta Health Limited Completes Utilization of Rights Issue Proceeds

Meta Health Limited ( (SG:5DX) ) has issued an announcement.

Meta Health Limited announced that it has fully utilized the net proceeds of approximately S$1.43 million from its recent rights issue. The funds were primarily allocated towards the repayment of existing loans and general corporate and working capital purposes, which could potentially strengthen the company’s financial position and operational capabilities.

More about Meta Health Limited

Meta Health Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the healthcare industry with a focus on providing health-related services and solutions.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: S$9.24M

